Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time's Person of the Year 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect are Time magazine's 2020 'Person of the Year'.

The duo were picked ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump.

Biden and Harris were the cover stars of Time's publication with the title 'Changing America's story'.

Biden beat incumbent President Donald Trump in a historic election this November. Biden will assume charge on January 20, 2021. Biden will take the oath of office as president on that day, and Harris will take the oath of office as vice president.

Essential workers -- nurses, doctors, delivery people, grocery-store employees and others who risked their lives on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier won TIME's 2020 Person of the Year Reader Poll.

TIME said "these heroes" won with 6.5 per cent of the more than 8 million votes cast in this year's poll, which had asked readers to select the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on 2020.

Also Read: Indian-American astronaut among 18 selected for NASA's manned mission to Moon

Also Read: 'Ticuzzi': Anand Mahindra shares video of tiger bathing in an outdoor Jacuzzi