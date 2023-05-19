Jubilant Anand Mahindra celebrates as video of family receiving delivery of Scorpio-N while dancing goes viral

A Chhattisgarh family recently caught the attention of both car enthusiasts and social media users with their celebratory dance moment after receiving the delivery of their car.

An automobile page on Twitter shared a video which shows the family's pleasure at receiving their new Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, and the page captioned the video: "What a joyful moment! People dancing while taking the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV."

The shared video shows a big family, full of teens and children, dancing together with adults in front of their brand-new car to a popular Hindi song.

This celebratory video even caught the attention of the industrialist Anand Mahindra, who retweeted the post and emphasised the gratification of witnessing such happiness. He wrote, "This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry…" His tweet garnered over 3,300 likes.

Mentioning how owning an SUV is a big dream for a middle-class family, one user wrote, “Buying a car that too a SUV is a dream come true for most middle class families. God bless them with many more joyous moments like this in life.”

Another user wrote, "It's not just a vehicle; it represents a journey towards a brighter future. The scene symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the Indian auto industry, where dreams take the wheel and drive towards destiny, sparking inspiration and igniting the passion for progress."

One user said, “1 car lena kitna bada dream hota hai indians ka and when they get it they become too happy and content.”

Another wrote, making fun of the whole incident, which could be the reason for this kind of celebration and wrote, “Celebrations after one year of waiting period. Even I am waiting for this car for more than 6 months."

Last year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the iconic car, Mahindra launched Scorpio-N.

