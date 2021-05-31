Juhi Chawla files lawsuit against 5G networks over radiation concerns

Actress Juhi Chawla on Monday filed a suit in the Delhi High Court against the implementation of 5G wireless networks in the country. The environmentalist has raised concerns over issues related to the impact of the radiation on citizens, animals, flora and fauna.

Justice C Hari Shankar who was hearing the matter has transferred the suit to another bench for hearing on June 2.

Juhi Chawla has stated that if the telecommunications industry's plan of 5G implementation comes to fruition no one on Earth will be able to avoid exposure to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

"These 5G plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to all of the Earth's ecosystems," she said.

Juhi Chawla's lawyer Deepak Khosla has stated that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the implementation of the 5G network in the country. "Studies have shown great harm to the human body due to radiation," he added.

Chawla's lawyer has argued that the government had ordered studies in 2015 and 2018, and authorities should wait for the results of these studies before 5G is implemented in the country. "Govt has no leg to stand on when approving 5G rollout," said Chawla's lawyer, according to India Today.

The advocate added that they wanted the High Court to order a stay on 5G implementation and further studies to be conducted on it. He added that the World Health Organisation (WHO) studies on the issue can't be trusted "because it admits that it has been funded by telecom companies."

The class-action lawsuit sought a direction to the authorities to certify to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, flora and fauna.

