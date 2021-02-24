Kangana to open her first cafe-restaurant in Manali; here's what we know

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut plans to venture into the food and beverage industry by launching a new cafe-restaurant in her hometown Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The 'Queen' actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a few pictures saying, "Sharing my new venture my dream with you all, something which will bring us closer, other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry, building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks."

Sharing my new venture my dream with you all,something which will bring us closer,other than movies my other passion food, taking baby steps in to FnB industry,building my first cafe and restaurant in Manali, thanks to my terrific team dreaming of something spectacular. Thanks pic.twitter.com/AJT0NVPAV2 - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 23, 2021

Kangana's post went viral as soon as she shared them. It can be seen in the photos that she is discussing the plan of the new cafe with her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother-in-law among others.

Kangana called her new venture her dream and revealed that apart from cinema she is also passionate about food. She had previously hinted about her 'new venture' on social media but hadn't shared details about the same.

The actress wrote, "Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life. #Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular. Now running to another mission, new venture coming up."

Schedule wrap alert.... most wonderful people, thank you chief Razy and my dear friend Sohail, amazing team I had the time of my life.#Dhaakad is going to be something spectacular Now running to another mission, new venture coming up pic.twitter.com/HJTVPNqMiZ - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2021

Kangana Ranaut, on the professional front, has upcoming releases like 'Tejas', 'Thalaivi', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda'.

Also Read: Cabinet to approve PLI scheme for electronics, medical devices

Also Read: India Inc to offer 7.7% average salary hike in 2021: Aon

Also Read: Need to get into cutting edge tech to bolster exports: Amitabh Kant