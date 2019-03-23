Kangana Ranaut to portray J Jayalalitha in a biopic

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa, in a biopic.

The actor-turned-politician, who passed away on December 5, 2016 due to cardiac arrest, is fondly referred to as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', which means 'revolutionary leader'.

Titled "Thalaivi" in Tamil and "Jaya" in Hindi, the biographical drama will be directed by Vijay, one of the top filmmakers from South who has helmed movies like "Madrasapattinam" and "Deiva Thirumagal".

"Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician,it's a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project," Kangana said in a statement.

Vijay said he is aware of the responsibility of making this film and the team will deal it with utmost care and honesty.

"Jayalalithaa madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty.

"I am proud and happy with our association with Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader," he said.

The film will be written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, who has also penned "Baahubali" and "Manikarnika", and will be produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under the banners of Vibri & Karma Media and Entertainment.

(With agency inputs: PTI)

Also read: Jamia Millia university as shooting destination becoming favourite among filmmakers

Also read: Kangana never told me she is upset: Aamir Khan