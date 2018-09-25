Karan Adani, Ananya Birla feature on Forbes India's 'tycoons of tomorrow' list

Scions of family-run businesses Karan Adani and Ananya Birla along with Olympian PV Sindhu feature among others in Forbes India's maiden 'tycoons of tomorrow' list of 22 young achievers released on Monday. The magazine, known for its annual rich list, said the Indiaspecific property is not a ranking but a qualitative selection of eminent people from the fields of business, acting and sports.

It is not based on networth alone, it added. The list featuring Karan Adani, chief executive of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Ananya Birla, founder of Svatantra Microfinance, cofounder, CuroCarte and cofounder of Mpower, and badminton player Sindhu also includes Ashni Biyani, managing director of Future Consumer; Radha Kapoor Khanna, daughter of Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor and founder of The Three Sisters: Institutional Office. Nadia Chauhan of Parle Agro fame; PC Musthafa, co-founder of iD Fresh Food; Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks also figure in the list. Real estate developer Lodha group's Abhishek Lodha; Archit Gupta, founder of Cleartax; Zorawar Kalra, founder of Massive Restaurants; actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar; Ankur Jain, founder of Bira 91 beer and Ritesh Agarwal of Oyo Rooms also feature in the list.

The list recognises the scions of family-managed businesses, first-generation entrepreneurs, and actors and sportspersons, who have displayed the dynamism to revitalise an existing enterprise, or have created something new, and, in the process, redefined the rules of business, industry or their craft, the magazine said.