Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020: Results declared today; check out marks on karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education has released the Karnataka Board PUC 2nd Results today. In a change of pattern this year, students will get an alert on mobile phone and receive results via SMS. Students can also check Karnataka Board PUC Result on official website- karresults.nic.in at or after 12pm.
Here's How to check Karnataka PUC Result online
Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka Board website
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link 'Karnataka PUC Result 2020'
Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in
Step 4: Your result will flash on screen
Step 5: Download and save your result for future reference
Besides, students can also access Karnataka Board PUC 2nd Result via Digilocker, a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Here, the students can access documents like marksheets, passport and migration certificates on their respective Digilocker accounts.
In case you are faced with the internet connectivity issue, access your results via SMS. The candidates need to type KAR12
