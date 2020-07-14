Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result 2020: Results declared today; check out marks on karresults.nic.in

The Department of Pre-University Education has released the Karnataka Board PUC 2nd Results today. In a change of pattern this year, students will get an alert on mobile phone and receive results via SMS. Students can also check Karnataka Board PUC Result on official website- karresults.nic.in at or after 12pm.

Here's How to check Karnataka PUC Result online

Step 1: Visit the official Karnataka Board website

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link 'Karnataka PUC Result 2020'

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your result will flash on screen

Step 5: Download and save your result for future reference

Besides, students can also access Karnataka Board PUC 2nd Result via Digilocker, a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Here, the students can access documents like marksheets, passport and migration certificates on their respective Digilocker accounts.