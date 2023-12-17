Kashmiri conman arrested in Odisha for posing as PMO official, Army Doctor

A Kashmiri man was arrested by the Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) on the charge of cheating people by pretending to be an Army doctor and a PMO official.

In addition, he married multiple women in multiple places. This 37-year-old guy reportedly also has connections with a number of individuals in Pakistan and suspicious elements in Kerala, STF IG JN Pankaj told the news agency PTI.

In Neulpur village in the Jajpur district on Friday, December 15, the STF arrested the culprit, identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari alias Dr Ishaan Bukhari, after receiving a tip.

"The accused was found to be impersonating a Neuro Specialist, an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of high-ranking NIA officials and others. Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and others were also seized," Pankaj told reporters.

In addition, the man from Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara area had several affidavits, bonds, ATM cards, blank checks, Aadhaar cards, and visiting cards seized by the police.

"It was also found that the accused has married at least 6-7 women from various parts of India, including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha," said Pankaj. Impersonating a doctor with international degrees, the accused was also in multiple romantic relationships with a number of women, the police official said.

Pankaj further said that it seems that the accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery, and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him. He was allegedly in touch with several Pakistani nationals and some suspicious persons in Kerala.

Pankaj said the STF did not find any link between the accused and ISI. "A joint team of police from Punjab, Kashmir and Odisha will interrogate him," Pankaj added.