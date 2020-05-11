KBC Season 12 registration: Amitabh Bachchan to ask third question today at 9 pm

Registrations for the iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) began on May 10. Host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan will ask the third question today at 09:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). To get themselves registered in KBC-12, aspiring candidates will have to answer these general knowledge-based questions. The second question for the registration round was aired on Sunday, May 10, at 9 pm on Sony TV. The deadline to answer this question is till May 11, 9 pm.

The second question for KBC-12 registrations was "In the film 'Bala', what does Balmukund Shukla, the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana, struggle with?". The four options were: A. Greying hair, B. Premature ageing, C. Memory loss and D. Premature baldness. Bachchan will ask a new question every night at 09:00 pm till May 22, 2020.

Aspiring participants can register for the quiz show via the Sony Liv App. They need to open the KBC link on the app, answer the registration question, fill in the requisite details and click on submit option. After this, "Thank you for completing your KBC registration" message will appear on the screen. This, however, is for the first time that KBC's auditions will be conducted in the online format via the Sony Liv app. The shortlisted participants will then have to appear for personal interviews via video calls.

