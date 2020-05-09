KBC 2020 online registration begins today: Check out how to participate

Online registration for Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to begin today. Host Amitabh Bachchan will ask the first question for the registration round at 09:00 pm on Sony Entertainment. Registrations for the popular quiz show will continue till May 22. Every night at 09:00 pm, Bachchan will ask a new question and viewers can answer these either using the SonyLiv app or via SMS.

How to participate using SMS

Participants using SMS to answer the questions will have to type the message in the following format: KBC <space> <A/B/C/D> <space> <Age in completed years> <space> <gender> and send it to 509093. All those who have Airtel, BSNL, Idea, Jio and Vodafone connections can use the SMS facility only in select circles.

How to participate using SonyLiv app

Download the SonyLiv app either from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and enter your email address and mobile number. Your mobile number should be registered with Indian service provider. After this, choose your age from the options provided. Only those users who have completed 18 years as of May 01,2020 will be considered. Fill in details like gender, educational qualifications and occupation according to the options given. Following this, select your zone as per the options:

Mumbai, Delhi

Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Rest of Maharashtra (except Mumbai), Goa

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim and North East

Rest of India

After filling out all these details, select your answer option (A/B/C/D) for the given question to complete the registration process. Registration process is complete after you fill out all the details and answer the given question.