Kenyan MP returns to India after 30 years to repay Rs 200 debt to Aurangabad grocer

A Kenyan national, who is now an MP in Africa, returned to India after thirty years just to repay a debt of Rs 200 debt to a grocer in Aurangabad.

Richard Tong'i, MP from the Nyaribari Chache constituency, was a student of management studies at a local college in Aurangabad from 1985 to 89. When he left for his homeland, he owed Rs 200 to SK Gawli, who used to run a grocery shop in the Wankhedenagar locality where Richard stayed.

When the Kenya MP came to repay the debt, Gawli's joy knew no bounds. "I could not believe my eyes," he said.

Richard was also in tears when he met Gawli. He said, "As a student in Aurangabad, I was at my lowest point, when these people (the Gawlis) helped me. Then I thought that some day, I will come back and (re)pay. I want to say thank you."

"God bless the old man (Gawli) and his children. They were wonderful to me. They wanted to take me to a hotel for meal but I insisted that we should eat in their house," he said.

Before leaving, the Kenyan MP invited Gawli to visit his homeland.