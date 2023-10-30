Kerala blast: Suspect Dominic Martin worked as electric man in Dubai, came back to India 2 months ago

Kerala blast update: Investigative agencies have unearthed that Dominic Martin, the man who has surrendered before the police claiming responsibility for the serial blast at a convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Kerala's Ernakulam district, used to work as electrician in Dubai.

Martin had complete knowledge of making electric circuits, India Today reported. After having lived in Dubai for around 15 years, Martin came back to India only two months ago. In India, he was taking English tuitions.

The development came after Dominic Martin released a now-viral video on social media where he explained why he decided to target the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

In this video, Martin took the responsibility of the blast and said that he did not agree with the teachings of Jehovah's Witnesses and wanted to put a stop to their activities. He also claimed that their ideas are "dangerous to the country" and they are "poisoning young minds".

He also claimed that he was associated with Jehovah's Witnesses years ago. "I take complete responsibility for that. It was me who conducted the blast there," Martin said in the now-viral video.

"Six years ago, I realised that this organisation was on the wrong path, and their teachings were anti-national. I asked them to correct it several times. However, they were never ready to do that," he said.

“Nothing wrong with having a belief. But what they teach is that everyone in this world will perish, and they will continue to live. What should we do about a group that wishes for the end of 850 crore people? I could not find a way. I decided to respond to this wrong ideology since I am totally aware of it,” Martin had also said in this video.

He also claimed in his video that the group demeans people by calling them names such as prostitutes and doomed, while adding the group urges men to not join hands with others.

"Living in this country, they demean the entire people here by calling them prostitutes and doomed. They ask their men not to join hands with others, and don't eat food with them. I realised that this was a wrong ideology," Martin said in his video message.

He also alleged that Jehovah's Witnesses asks adults to not vote and avoid joining military services. "If you are not controlling these kinds of groups that are spreading dangerous ideas, it will be people like me who will have to sacrifice lives," Martin added.

The police has confirmed that Martin has surrendered. Officials have, however, said that they were thoroughly interrogating him and verifying his claims. The police have not confirmed his involvement in the explosions so far. Martin was also taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination early on Monday.

Kerala blast update

The death tolll due to the blast rose to three after a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Modnay at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

The girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body, as per a statement issued by the hospital's medical board. The statement further read that despite getting ventilator support, her condition deteriorated, leading to her death at 12:40 am.

Moreover, a senior Kerala Police official said that the blasts were caused by an IED device according to preliminary probe. The device was found in a tiffin box, as per sources.

(With inputs from Arvind Ojha, Shilpa Nair)

