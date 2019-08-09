Kerala flood: 22 people dead, 22,000 moved to relief camps as heavy rains continue

Kerala floods: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in multiple parts of Kerala. Around 22 people have lost their lives in the Kerala floods and more than 22,000 have been evacuated. According to official updates on Friday morning, 22,165 people have been shifted to 315 relief camps in the state. Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur and Idukki are the worst affected. Red alert has been issued for nine districts in the state.

Services at the Kochi International Airport have been suspended till 3 pm on Sunday. An official release said that the Cochin International Airport, where flight operations was suspended till midnight Friday after floodwaters inundated the apron area (parking), will remain closed till 3 PM on Sunday.

Train services have been affected as well. At least 4 trains -- Maveli Express, Rajdhani, Dhanbad express and Guruvayur -- were held up at various points due to Kerala floods.

Kerala: Houses submerge in floodwater in Aluva's Kuttamassery area in Kochi, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/E5cMUG4GrK - ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help to assist the affected in the flood-hit state. "Spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad. The PM has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," said Gandhi on Twitter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts of moderate to heavy rainfall with wind of up to 40-50 kmph. The IMD has also warned of high waves of up to 3.7 metres till 11:30pm on Staurday along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod. Officials have advised fishermen not to venture into these areas during the period.

Kerala: Traffic movement, through Pattambi bridge, stops. The bridge is flooded as Bharathappuzha river is overflowing. pic.twitter.com/dOOi8ibvYk - ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, held a meeting with government and state Disaster Management Authority officials on Thursday night. The Chief Minister said that the situation is serious in many parts of the state, especially Wayanad. Colleges, schools and other educational institutions in the district will remain shut till Saturday. Examinations of the Kerala Public Service Commission and various Universities across the state, scheduled for Saturday have been postponed, officials said.

