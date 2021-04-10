Kerala lottery result 10 April: 'Karunya KR 494' lottery winners announce timings today; where and when to check online tickets and result

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Karunya KR 494' lottery on April 10, i.e., Saturday at 3pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kerala Lottery website-- keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners get to take huge cash prizes home. The first and the second prize winners get Rs 80 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. Third, fourth, and fifth prize winners get Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

How to check Kerala lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Kerala Lottery Result 10.4.2021 Karunya KR 494 lottery'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Karunya KR 494 ticket price

All those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the ticket at Rs 40 from any lottery ticket counter across Kerala.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala government organises 7 weekly lotteries-- Pournami (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday), and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the state government also organises six monthly bumper lotteries-- Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja.

