Kerala Lottery result today: Steps to check 'Win Win W-606' result; where, when to check

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala State Lottery department will announce winners of its Win Win W-606 on Monday. Winners can access the official result from 04:00 pm onwards on keralalotteryresult.net.

The first, second and third prize winners will get Rs 75,00, 000, Rs 5,00,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. The consolation, fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners will get Rs 8,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 respectively. The seventh and eighth prize winners will get Rs 500 and Rs 100 respectively.

Steps to check the Win Win W-606 result

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.03.21, Win-Win 606'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Win Win W-606 Lottery Results will be displayed

Prize winners are advised to confirm the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results which will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They are also advised to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Kerala established India's first lottery department in 1967. This department conducted its first-ever lottery in November 1967. The ticket for this lottery was valued at Re 1. The lottery had first prize worth Rs 50,000 and its first draw took place on January 26, 1968. This department conducts seven weekly lotteries-Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami. It also conducts six bumper lotteries.

