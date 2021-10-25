Kerala man orders iPhone 12 from Amazon, receives soap and coin instead

In the latest case of e-commerce frauds, a Kerala man who had ordered an iPhone12 from Amazon received a bar of soap and a coin instead.

Aluva native Noorul Ameen ordered the smartphone on October 12, and paid Rs 70,900 for it using his Amazon Pay card. He received his package on October 15 according to the New Indian Express.

However, Ameen was suspicious after the package was halted in Salem for a day after being dispatched from Hyderabad. Most packages arrive from Hyderabad to Kochi in two days, but his iPhone 12 order took three days. Due to his suspicions, he opened the box in front of the Amazon delivery partner and shot a video while doing so.

The NRI was shocked to see that his box contained a bar of Vim soap and a Rs 5 coin instead of the iPhone 12 he had ordered. He reportedly said the items felt similar in weight to an iPhone.

Noorul Ameen immediately called Amazon customer care and filed a police complaint.

“We contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned,” said an officer with the investigation team.

The Kerala Police in a Facebook post said that the seller returned the money to Ameen. The amount was credited to his account on Thursday, October 22, but an investigation into the case is ongoing.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra review: Bang for the buck

Also Read: Reliance Jio unveils 'JioPhone Next'; check out the features