Reliance Jio unveils 'JioPhone Next'; check out the features

Reliance Jio has released a film titled 'Making of JioPhone Next' ahead of the launch of its smartphone JioPhone Next. The affordable smartphone, made in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, is likely to be launched ahead of Diwali.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had announced the company's plans to launch the smartphone during its annual general meeting earlier this year.

In a release, Jio said within five years of the launch of its telecom services, it has 430 million users in India, and the company plans to take a decisive step towards its vision of democratising digital connectivity in India.

"JioPhone Next is Made in India, Made for India and Made by Indians. JioPhone Next will ensure that every Indian gets an equal opportunity and equal access to digital technology," it said.

JioPhone Next will have Pragati OS, a world class operating system powered by Android, built specifically for India, the company said. The film talks about how JioPhone Next is set to change lives of millions of Indians.

"Pragati OS has been engineered by best minds at Jio and Google to bring Pragati (progress) for all, while offering truly seamless experience at affordable cost," the release said.

Also Read: Ed-infra startup Teachmint raises $78 mn in Series B funding round

"JioPhone Next's processor comes from another technology leader, Qualcomm. The Qualcomm processor on the JioPhone Next focuses on delivering optimised connectivity and location technologies along with optimisations in device performance, audio and battery," it said.

Features

The smartphone will have a voice assistant that will allow users to get information from internet easily in a language familiar to them, while it will also have 'Listen' functionality, which will allow users to have content on any screen read out to them by device.

"'Translate' functionality allows user to have any screen translated to language of user choice. This allows users to read any content in their language of preference," the company said.

The phone's camera will support various photography modes such as portrait and night mode. "The camera app also comes preloaded with custom Indian augmented reality filters to enhance the pictures by associating with emotions and festivities."

The smartphone will also support all the available android apps, while the Pragati OS will ensure optimum performance while ensuring long battery life, Jio said, without disclosing the expected battery life on a single charge.

Also Read: Logistics platform Porter raises $100 mn; valuation jumps to $500 mn