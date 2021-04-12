Kerala lottery result 12.04.2021: 'Win Win-W 611' lottery timings; where to check online

The Kerala lottery department will declare the winners of the Win-Win W-611 on Monday, April 12. The results will be out by 3 pm and can be seen on the Kerala lottery department's official website--keralalotteryresult.net. However, the full results will be made available from 4 pm onwards. The state government announces the 'Win-Win' lottery results every Monday.

The first prize for the Win-Win W-611 lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize carries an amount of Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also there. A single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

Steps to check Kerala Win Win-W 611 result on April 12:

Step 1; Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 12.4.2021 Win Win-W 611' option

Step 3: A new page will display 'Win Win-W 611' lottery results

The 'Win-Win' Kerala lottery is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The winners are advised to check and confirm the winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. They need to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result announcement. Kerala lottery winners need to keep the winning tickets intact without any damage. Damaged tickets will not be accepted, and the winner shall not be handed over the prize money. Furthermore, the lottery should not be torn from any side. The Kerala lottery winner is also required to carry a proper identity card along with his/her passport-sized photos.

Kerala is among the 13 states that are allowed to host legal lotteries. The 'Win-Win' lottery is a weekly lottery. Kerala had set up India's first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

