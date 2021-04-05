Kerala lottery result 05.04.2021: Win Win W-123, Win Win W-610 results today; timings, where to check online

The Kerala lottery department will declare the winners of the Win-Win W-610 and Win-Win-123 lottery on Monday, April 5. The results will be out by 3 pm and can be seen on the Kerala lottery department's official website. However, the full results will be made available from 4 pm onwards. The state government announces the 'Win-Win' lottery results every Monday.

Kerala is among the 13 states that are allowed to host legal lotteries. The 'Win-Win' lottery is a weekly lottery. Even though gambling is illegal in India, it varies from state to state. Several states in the country can formulate their own separate laws regarding gambling activities. Lotteries and horse racing are legal in India; however, betting is curbed except for specific categories that are prohibited.

Kerala Lottery: Win-Win W-123, Win Win W-610 prizes

Win-Win W-610- The first prize for the Win-Win W-610 lottery is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize carries an amount of Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also there. Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan will hold the lottery draw. A single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30. Winners are advised to confirm the winning numbers with Kerala lottery results, published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners are required to surrender the winning lottery tickets within 30 days.

Win-Win W-123 - The first prize winner of the Win-Win W-123 lottery gets to take home Rs 65 lakh. The second prize winner wins Rs 10 lakh, while the third, fourth and fifth prize winners get to take home Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, and Rs 1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also announced sixth and seventh prize winners, where the sixth prize comprises Rs 500, and the seventh prize consists of Rs 100.

Kerala lottery: Win Win W-123, Win Win W-610 results for Monday (April 5): Things to remember

The 'Win-Win' Kerala lottery is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The winners are advised to check and confirm the winning numbers with the results released in the Kerala Government Gazette. They need to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the result announcement. Kerala lottery winners need to keep the winning tickets intact without any damage. Damaged tickets will not be accepted, and the winner shall not be handed over the prize money. Furthermore, the lottery should not be torn from any side. The Kerala lottery winner is also required to carry a proper identity card along with his/her passport-sized photos.

Lets' also take a look at other Kerala lotteries over the week: -

Sunday Kerala Lottery

o POURNAMI (RN-***). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner wins Rs 70 lakh.

Monday Kerala Lottery

o WIN-WIN (W-***). The results are released at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets to take home Rs 65 lakh.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

o Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner wins Rs 70 lakh.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

o Akshaya (AK-***). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner takes home Rs 60 lakh.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

o Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are taken out at 3 pm. The first prize comprises = Rs 70 lakh.

Friday Kerala Lottery

o NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-***). The results are released at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets Rs 60 lakh.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

o Karunya (KR-***). The results are announced at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home Rs 10 lakh.