Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth likely preplanned 4-yr-old son's murder, key evidence found: Goa Police

A senior Goa Police official on Wednesday said that the murder of Bengaluru-based CEO Suchana Seth's four-year-old son seems to be premeditated. The official said that the police found empty bottles of cough syrup in a room where the CEO allegedly killed her son and it is possible that she might have given the child a heavy dose of medication.

Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son at an apartment in North Goa's Candolim and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, as per cops. Seth was arrested on Monday night from Karnataka's Chitradurga and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

Seth checked into the service apartment on January 6 and was there till January 8 before leaving for Bengaluru in a cab. A Goa court then remanded Seth to six days of police custody.

The senior official told news agency PTI that the post mortem has been conducted and there is a possibility that the child might have been smothered to death but there were no indications of any struggle. "The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," he said.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said. He also noted that it was found during the questioning with the service apartment staff that the woman allegedly asked them to buy a small bottle of cough syrup claiming she had cough.

The accused, however, has denied any involvement in the crime and claimed that the child was dead when she woke up from sleep. Commenting on this, the official said: "We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this."

Meanwhile, authorities have also claimed that Seth allegedly smothered the child to death using a pillow or cloth since there was no evidence to suggest that the child was strangulated using hands. "He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta, Indonesia, has since taken possession of the body post postmortem. Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab' and is a recognised AI ethics expert and data scientist. She has more than 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

