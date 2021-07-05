Kolkata FF Fatafat result today 05.07.2021: Check FF result online on official website

Kolkata FF is an extremely popular guess-based lottery played in Kolkata. Only those who are physically present inside the city can play this game. This lottery is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities. You can play this game 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. Kolkata FF is a gambling-based game wherein people risk their money or belongings.

This lottery is not as easy as it seems. Those who participate have to guess the passing record number. To win this game, participants have to guess multiple 'bazis'. Those who want to play this lottery can also watch YouTube tutorials.

Participants can either download or view the results at the official Kolkata FF Fatafat website-kolkataff.com. You can also view the results of this lottery live on the official website. The winning number for the first round on Monday-337 has been uploaded on the site. Numbers for the other rounds shall be uploaded soon on the Kolkata FF site.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result timings

1st bazi- 10:03 am

2nd bazi- 11:33 am

3rd bazi- 01:03 pm

4th bazi- 02:33 pm

5th bazi- 04:03 pm

6th bazi- 05:33 pm

7th bazi- 07:03 pm

8th bazi- 08:33 pm

