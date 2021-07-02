Kolkata FF Fatafat result today: Check FF result online on official website

Kolkata FF Fatafat is a famous guess-based lottery game played inside Kolkata. Only those who are physically present in Kolkata can play this game as it is an offline game. The game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authorities. One can play this lottery 8 times a day from Monday to Saturday and 4 times on Sunday. To make it big in this lottery, participants will have to guess the passing record number. In order to win this lottery, one needs to guess multiple 'bazis'.

The Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery game is a gambling-based lottery game wherein people risk their money or belongingness. This lottery is not easy as it sounds. Those interested in playing this lottery can also watch YouTube tutorials on how to play Kolkata FF.

Participants can download or view the results at the official Kolkata FF Fatafat website-kolkataff.com. Live results for the Kolkata FF lottery are also available on the website. Winning numbers for all the rounds will be updated on the site on Friday (July 2). Today's winning numbers for the first round are 140 and 778 respectively.

Kolkata FF Fatafat results time

1st bazi- 10:03 am

2nd bazi- 11:33 am

3rd bazi- 01:03 pm

4th bazi- 02:33 pm

5th bazi- 04:03 pm

6th bazi- 05:33 pm

7th bazi- 07:03 pm

8th bazi- 08:33 pm

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat Result June 22: Here's where to check online, Bazi timings

Also read: Kolkata FF Fatafat result 18.06.2021: Bazi timings, where, when to check live Kolkata Fatafat results online