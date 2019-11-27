Kolkata metro fares to go up by Rs 5 from December 5

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) is going to increase city's metro fares after six years. The revision of the rates will come into effect from December 5, 2019.

With new fares, KMRC will charge Rs 5 for 2 km of journey. Rs 10 for every 2-5 km of distance, Rs 15 for 5 -10 km of journey and Rs 25 for distance above 20 km of the journey.

The minimum existing fares start from Rs 5 for a journey of 0-5 km. The fare will get increase to Rs 10 after 5 km from December 5.

Here are Kolkata Metro's new fares:

0-2 km: Rs 5

2-5 km: Rs 10

5-10km: Rs 15

10-20km: Rs 20

Above 20 km: 25

The existing rate of the Kolkata Metro are:

0-5 km: Rs 5

5-10 km: Rs 10

10-20km: Rs 15

20-25 km: Rs 20

25 and above: Rs 25

According to media reports, the decision to hike fares of the Kolkata Metro has been taken to provide better services to passengers, and to improve the efficiency of the transport.

Kolkata Metro fares are one of the lowest in the country. With a fare of Rs 40 for 10 km distance, Chennai Metro Rail is the costliest in the country. As for Delhi Metro, the fare is Rs 30 for 10 km distance.

Established in 1984, Kolkata metro is the oldest metro service in India. The Kolkata Metro covers a distance of over 27 km from Noapara to Kavi Shubhash station.

Moreover, the bus transport of Kolkata is also one of the cheapest in the country. The minimum fare of ordinary buses in the metropolis is Rs 7, while that of minibuses is Rs 8. Air-conditioned bus services cost Rs 20 or Rs 25 in the initial stage.

In India, the metro rail system is operational in 10 cities till now: Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow.

