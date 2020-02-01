KPSC Recruitment 2020: 975 vacancies for Assistant posts; here's all you need to know

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment for the post of First Division Assistant. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the KPSC First Division Assistant Recruitment 2020 till 6 March 2020. KPSC intends to fill 975 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The online application process is set to begin from February 6, 2020. Here's a lowdown on the selection criteria, experience and other details

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 application

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this exam via online mode. The online application will be active from February 6, 2020 till March 6, 2020.

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 selection criteria

The candidates will be selected for KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview round.

KPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020 age limit

For the General candidates, the minimum age limit to apply for this recruitment drive is 21 years and the upper age limit to apply for this exam is 35 years. Age relaxation in the upper age limit is subject to government norms.

