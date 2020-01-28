Indian Navy releases Matric Recruit admit card 2020 for October batch; check exam dates, syllabus, other details

The Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Matric Recruit examination on Tuesday. Applicants can download the admit card by visiting the official website of Indian Navy. The last date to download the admit card is February 7, 2020.

How to access the admit cards for the Indian Navy Metric Recruit examination?

Step 1: Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Login by entering your registered email id and password

Step 3: Download your admit card

Indian Navy Matric Recruit selection criteria:

Candidates need to give a computer-based examination, which will be of 50 marks. The question paper will comprise two sections - science and mathematics, and general knowledge. It will be a 30-minute examination. Candidates are required to pass in all sections and in aggregate. Candidates must note that there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Those candidates who will clear the CBDT test will go to the final level-Physical Fitness Test (PFT).

Syllabus for Matric Recruit:

SCIENCE AND MATHEMATICS:

Nature of matter, the universe (planets/Earth/ stellites/ Sun), electricity and its applications.

Force and gravitation, Newton's laws of motion, work, energy and power.

Heat, temperature, metals and non-metals, carbon and its compounds, measurements in science, sound and wave motion, atomic structure.

Mathematical simplification, ratio and proportion, algebraic identities, linear equations and polynomials, simultaneous equations, basic trigonometry

Simple mensuration, geometry, measures of central tendency (average, median and mode).

Interest, profit, loss and percentage, work, time, speed and distance.

GENERAL AWARENESS

Geography: soil, rivers, mountains, ports, inland, harbours.

Culture and religion, freedom movement, important national facts about India, heritage, arts and dance.

History, defence, wars and neighbours, awards and authors, discoveries, diseases and nutrition.

Current affairs, languages, capitals and currencies, full forms and abbreviations.

Eminent Personalities, national : Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/Song/Flag/Monuments

Sports : Championships / Winners/Terms/ Number of Players

The Indian Navy had invited applications for the post of sailors via Matric Recruit examination. The recruitment drive is to fill 400 vacancies for Matric Recruit for October batch. The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 14, 600, during their training period. On the successful completion of the training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix, which is between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

