KUK Result 2019: Kurukshetra University declares result for various programs, here's how to check score

Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK) has declared Kurukshetra University Result 2019 for various programmes at the varsity. Students who had appeared for the semester examinations of courses such as B.A, B. Pharmacy, BFA, B. Tech, MBA, B. Com, M.A Public Administration and B.A Mass Communication, among others, can check their scores at the official website of the varsity- results.kuk.ac.in. The Kurukshetra University Result has been announced for semester examinations conducted in the month of May 2019. As per the university norms, a student shall only be considered pass if he/she has obtained the minimum marks in the semester examinations, as determined by the University.

If a student is not satisfied with his/her result, then he/she is eligible to apply for re-evaluation of Kurukshetra University examination results at the official website of the university. As per reports, Kurukshetra University has commenced the application process for the re-evaluation of answer sheets. It may be noted that no re-evaluation application shall be considered offline as the entire process is completely online. Each programme has a different deadline for the re-evaluation process; therefore it is recommended that the students visit the official website of the varsity for all the latest updates.

Here's how to check KUK Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Select your respective programme/course.

Step-3: Select class and enter your roll number.

Step-4: Click on Search button.

Step-5: KUK Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

