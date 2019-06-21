RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Check out exam syllabus, vacancies and other details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the examination dates, city details and admit card release date for RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019. Reports doing the round suggest that the board may take "next three to four" months to finalise the RRB NTPC exam date. The board had earlier informed through an the official notification that that the RRB NTPC exam 2019 will be conducted in June-September, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

In the meantime, if the board activates the RRB NTPC admit card link 2019, then all the eligible candidates will be informed through an SMS or E-mail about the e-call letter. They may be asked to upload their details on their registered mobile number or email ID. RRB NTPC exam 2019 will be conducted for as many as 35,000 vacancies. The recruitment process will include Stage-1, which will be a computer-based test (CBT), stage-2, wherein a computer-based aptitude test (as applicable) will take place followed by document verification and medical examination.

RRB NTPC CBT 1

The exam will be of two hours for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates along with scribe while it will be of 90 minutes for candidates of other categories. It may be noted that the RRB NTPC exam 2019 contains negative marking and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The RRB NTPC questions will be objective-type and are likely to include questions from the following topics.

Syllabus of RRB NTPC Exam 2019:

Mathematics: Number System, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Elementary Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Completion of Number and Alphabetical Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Similarities and Differences, Relationships, Analytical Reasoning, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagrams, Puzzle, Data Sufficiency, Statement- Conclusion, Statement- Courses of Action, Decision Making, Maps, Interpretation of Graphs etc.

General Awareness: Current Events of National and International Importance, Games and Sports, Art and Culture of India, Indian Literature, Monuments and Places of India, General Science and Life Science (up to 10th CBSE), History of India and Freedom Struggle, Physical, Social and Economic Geography of India and World, Indian Polity and Governance- constitution and political system, General Scientific and Technological Developments including Space and Nuclear Program of India, UN and Other important World Organizations, Environmental Issues Concerning India and World at Large, Basics of Computers and Computer Applications, Common Abbreviations, Transport Systems in India, Indian Economy, Famous Personalities of India and World, Flagship Government Programs, Flora and Fauna of India, Important Government and Public Sector Organizations of India etc.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: SSC GD Constable result 2019 declared; check scores on ssc.nic.in

Also read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Arts, science results to be out today at this time; here's how to check marks