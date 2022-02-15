'Laal Singh Chaddha' delayed again: Check out new release date

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, has been delayed again..



The Hindi remake of Hollywood’s Forrest Gump, was all set to release on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi. However, the makers of the film have decided to further postpone the film's release. And it is because they haven't been able to complete the film.



Just a while ago, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha had announced a new release date.



Aamir Khan Productions released an official statement on the official Instagram handle stating, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide."

"We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, TSeries, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022 (sic),” the statement added.



Aamir has reunited with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh for the film. Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. The original Hollywood film featured Tom Hanks.

