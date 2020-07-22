Labourer finds 10.69 carat diamond worth Rs 50 lakh in Madhya Pradesh mine

A 10.69 carat diamond was discovered in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district. The value of the diamond is expected to be around Rs 50 lakh

Anandilal Kushwaha, who has a lease on a mine in Ranipur area, had deposited a 10.69 carat diamond with the local diamond office or Hira Karyalaya, according to Panna's diamond officer RK Pandey. Kushwaha has said that he and his partners have been working hard for over last six months in the mine and were excited about this find.

Pandey further said that Mr Kushwaha had also recently deposited a 70-cent diamond and this is the first big discovery after coronavirus- induced lockdown was relaxed in the district.

Panna district mining department will auction the precious diamond and proceeds shall be given to the depositor after deducting government royalty and taxes. Although the exact value of the diamond is yet to be ascertained, experts claim that this diamond could fetch approximately Rs 50 lakh due to its quality.

The Madhya Pradesh government gives small patches of land on lease in the Panna diamond reserve area to local labourers and farmers to mine and deposit their findings with the district mining officer. Panna district falls in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region and is known for its rich diamond reserve.

