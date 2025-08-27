Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
'Lady candidates need not apply': How Sudha Murty’s stand made JRD Tata respond

'Lady candidates need not apply': How Sudha Murty’s stand made JRD Tata respond

Years later, during a company event, J.R.D. Tata publicly introduced her as “the first woman engineer on the shop floor,” a moment that validated her quiet defiance of a biased system.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2025 8:58 AM IST
'Lady candidates need not apply': How Sudha Murty’s stand made JRD Tata respondMurty was hired, becoming the first female engineer at Telco

Sudha Murty was still a computer science student at IISc Bangalore in the 1970s when she encountered a job advertisement from Telco (now Tata Motors) that ended with a blunt disclaimer: “Lady candidates need not apply.”

Instead of stepping away, she picked up her pen and wrote directly to J.R.D. Tata — a move that would quietly challenge institutional bias and shape the future of Indian industry.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In her letter, Murty questioned how a company built on ideals of progress and equality could openly bar women from applying. The response was swift and decisive. Within days, she received a telegram inviting her to an interview at Telco’s Pune plant — all expenses paid.

At the time, a woman engineer on the factory floor was not just unusual; it was unheard of. Yet her skill and clarity of thought broke through the skepticism. Murty was hired, becoming the first female engineer at Telco — a milestone that would open doors for generations of women to enter technical fields once deemed off-limits.

Her time at Telco would prove life-changing in more ways than one. In Pune, she met N.R. Narayana Murthy, a reserved software engineer who would go on to co-found Infosys. Their marriage, built on shared values and mutual respect, became one of India’s most influential partnerships in business and philanthropy.

Advertisement

Years later, during a company event, J.R.D. Tata publicly introduced her as “the first woman engineer on the shop floor,” a moment that validated her quiet defiance of a biased system. When she eventually resigned to support her husband’s fledgling venture, Tata’s farewell was gracious and encouraging — a final gesture of respect from a leader who had been willing to listen and act.

The story, recently resurfaced in a LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based CSO Chirag Warty, has struck a chord across corporate India. In a time when workplace equity remains a critical issue,

Published on: Aug 27, 2025 8:58 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today