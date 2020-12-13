Last Solar Eclipse of 2020: Check date, timings, visibility, safety measures

The last solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020 will take place on December 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse, which would not be visible in India, will start at 7:03 pm. The celestial event will be at its peak at 9:43 pm and will last till 12:23 am on December 15.

In case of a total solar eclipse, the Moon gets between the Sun and the Earth, thus blocking the Sun and casting a shadow on the Earth. A solar eclipse takes place because the size of the Moon is not large enough to cover the Sun in entirety.

Where will Surya Grahan 2020 be visible?

The December 14 solar eclipse can be sighted in landmasses like South-West Africa, South America, Antarctica and parts of Chile and Argentina depending on weather conditions. Few cities of Chile and Argentina where the solar eclipse can be seen include Temuco, Villarica and Sierra Colorada. Besides these landmasses, partial solar eclipse can also be viewed from the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean.

How to view December Surya Grahan safely?

Unlike the lunar eclipse, avid skywatchers are advised to not witness the solar eclipse with bare eyes or ordinary sunglasses. Skywatchers can either use solar viewing glasses, welder's filter or pinhole imaging technique to view the celestial phenomenon.

When will Solar eclipse take place in 2021?

Two solar eclipses will take place in 2021. The first one will take place on June 10 and will be annular in nature. The second one will take place on December 4.

