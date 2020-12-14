Last solar eclipse of 2020 today: Here's how, when and where to watch

Solar eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse of the year will take place today, December 14. The total solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be visible in some parts but not in India due to its time and the earth's movements. The magnitude of today's solar eclipse will be 1.02, implying that the Sun will be completely masked by the Moon's shadow when Surya Grahan is at its peak. The solar eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm and last until 12:23 am on December 15. The celestial phenomenon will be at its peak at 9:43 pm. The longest duration of totality is two minutes and ten seconds.

A total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan takes place when the Moon gets between the Sun and casts a shadow on the Earth. The shadow during the total solar eclipse comprises two components - the dark inner circle, known as umbra, wherein all sunlight gets blocked and the outer zone of the shadow, known as penumbra, blocks only a part of the sunlight.

Surya Grahan 2020 visibility today

Total solar eclipse can be viewed in countries like South-West Africa, South America, Antarctica and parts of Chile and Argentina based on weather conditions. Parts of Chile and Argentina where total solar can be sighted include Sierra Colorada, Villarica and Temuco.

The best places to view partial solar eclipse are Santiago in Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay.

Last Solar eclipse of 2020 will not be visible in landmasses like Pakistan, Nepal, Fiji, Mauritius, UAE, Nepal, Afghanistan and other Asian countries apart from India.

Where to watch Surya Grahan 2020 livestream

For skywatchers in India, several observatories will live stream this event.

NASA will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel 'NASA Television'; however, the commentary will be in Spanish. NASA's live stream without the narration will be available on its media channel.



On Mon., Dec. 14, a solar eclipse will pass over South America with parts of Chile & Argentina in the path of totality. Enjoy real-time views on NASA TV starting at 9:40am ET & an all Spanish-language program with @NASASun scientists at 10:30am: https://t.co/zRP7YE1ZjV pic.twitter.com/4iWcVcTrBE NASA (@NASA) December 10, 2020

