Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from COVID, pneumonia: Maharashtra minister

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

Tope said he had spoken to Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating Mangeshkar, reported ANI.

"She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment," said Rajesh Tope.

On January 29, the doctor treating Mangeshkar had said that the singer had been taken off the ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," Dr Samdani had told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The 92-year-old singing legend had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8. She was admitted to the ICU of the Breach Candy Hospital the same day, where she is being treated by Dr Samdani and his team of doctors.

Mangeshkar is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers. She started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages.

In her career spanning over seven decades, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

She has been lauded with numerous awards and honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

