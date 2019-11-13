Lata Mangeshkar's health critical despite signs of improvement: report

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who is in hospital is reportedly showing signs of improvement, but her health is still critical. The singer was admitted to South Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on November 11 after she complained of breathing problem and congestion in the chest.

She was initially taken to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and kept under observation.

Mangeshkar is "still on life support, her condition is slowly improving, but she is still critical," Mumbai Mirror quoted Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine physician, Breach Candy as saying.

Former minister and ex-IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla tweeted about meeting the singer's family. He wrote in a tweet, ''Spoke to family members of Lata Mangeshkar Ji She is much better now but still in hospital Wishing her speedy recovery."

Bollywood actor Hema Malini also bestowed prayers and good wishes. She tweeted: "Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India?? "

Prayers for @mangeshkarlata who is hospitalised & is reported to be in a critical condition. God give her the strength to come out of this crisis & continue to be in our midst. The nation prays for Bharat Ratna Lata ji, the nightingale of India pic.twitter.com/n9WKw6Drfw Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 12, 2019 Delhi Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal wished her speedy recovery too. He tweeted, "Heard about the recent hospitalisation of Lata Mangeshkar Ji. My best wishes for her speedy recovery. Am sure that with the prayers of millions of people across several generations, Lata Ji will make a full recovery very soon.." Heard about the recent hospitalisation of Lata Mangeshkar ji. My best wishes for her speedy recovery. Am sure that with the prayers of millions of people across several generations, Lata ji will make a full recovery very soon.. Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachana had spoken to India Today soon after she was admitted to the hospital. "We have admitted Lata Ji to keep her comfortable and she is better than last night. In a matter of 3-4 days she will be absolutely fine. Her condition is stable, and on the path to recovery," she had said.