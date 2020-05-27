LCA Tejas joins IAF 18 Squadron today; Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies fighter

The fourth generation light combat aircraft (LCA) has been inducted into the number 18 squadron, "Flying Bullets" of the Indian Air Force today. An all faith prayer ceremony was also organised in Sulur, Tamil Nadu, and a coconut was broken to mark the induction of Tejas.

Air Marshall RKS Bhadauria flew the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as the fighter aircraft got inducted into the second squadron. Number 18 squadron is however, not the first one to get the home-made Tejas. Number 45 squadron of the Indian Air Force was armed with this made-in-India light combat aircraft last year. This is also the veteran pilot's first solo sortie as the Indian Air Force chief.

Light combat aircraft, Tejas is indigenously manufactured by Aircraft Development Authority (ADA) under the supervision of Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). According to an India Today report, Tejas is expected to be the backbone of the IAF in the near future keeping in line with PM Modi's Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative. Tejas is equipped with fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics and multimode radar, while its structure is made of composite material. Tejas is also the "lightest and smallest" in its group of fourth generation supersonic combat aircraft.

Also read: HAL plans to manufacture Apache-like military helicopters in India

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi reports 792 cases in 24 hours, tally at 15,257