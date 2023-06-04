'Least I can do is...': Virender Sehwag offers free education for children of Odisha train tragedy victims

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has offered to provide free education to the children of victims of the tragic train accident in Odisha on Friday, which left 275 dead and injured over 1,100.

"In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of the education of the children of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

He added, “Also salute all the brave men and women who have been at the forefront of the rescue operations and the medical team and volunteers who have been voluntarily donating blood. We are together in this.”

Sehwag's offer has been met with widespread praise on social media. Many people have thanked him for his gesture and said that it is a great way to help the families of the victims.

This is not the first time that Sehwag has come forward to help those in need. In the past, he has also donated money to help victims of natural disasters and other calamities.

Meanwhile, Adani Group announced today that it would offer to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country's deadliest train crash in decades.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children," Gautam Adani said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 275 people were dead and over 1,100 people injured in the accident, the worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades.

