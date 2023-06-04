Adani Group announces help for children of Odisha train crash victims: 'Will fund school education'

The Adani Group will fund the school education of those who have lost their parents in the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore, the conglomerate's chairman Gautam Adani announced on Sunday. "We all are deeply distressed by the Orissa train accident," Adani said in a tweet. "We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident."

"It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children," the chairman added.

उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना से हम सभी बेहद व्यथित हैं।



हमने फैसला लिया है कि जिन मासूमों ने इस हादसे में अपने अभिभावकों को खोया है उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अडाणी समूह उठाएगा।



पीड़ितों एवं उनके परिजनों को संबल और बच्चों को बेहतर कल मिले यह हम सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है। — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023

In a tragic accident, three trains collided near Bahanaga Bazaxr station in Odisha's Balasore on Friday. The accident left over 280 people dead and more than 1,100 others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex gratia Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the train mishap in Odisha. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Today, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakhs each to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre.

Free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

In view of the disruption of train services caused by the Bahanaga train tragedy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister's Relief Fund and the arrangement will continue till the restoration of normal train services in the Baleswar route.

Special train for distressed passengers

A special train has started its journey from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar carrying the distressed passengers of the Odisha train accident. The train is only for distressed passengers. From Bhubaneswar, the passengers will have to change the train, station Manager Subhash Chandra Sahu said on Sunday.

Rescue ops are more or less complete

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said the rescue operation was more or less complete. "A total of 9 teams comprising around 300 rescuers are at the location right now."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said shared the details of victims from the state. She said the day the accident happened, her government sent 150 ambulances, 50 doctors, nurses, buses, and disaster management teams to the accident site. "We are fully supporting the Odisha government." The chief minister said 62 people from West Bengal died in this accident. "206 people are being treated in the state. 73 people from the state are admitted to various hospitals in Odisha. While 56 people from West Bengal have been discharged from the hospitals in Odisha. 182 people are yet to be identified," she said.