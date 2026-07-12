Planning to quit your job?: Entrepreneur who left a ₹15 LPA role has this advice for you

A social media post highlighting the financial realities of entrepreneurship has struck a chord online, with many users saying it reflects the difficult choices faced by people who leave secure jobs to build a business.

The discussion began after X user Kiranjit Das shared his experience of earning just ₹12,000 a month from his business after quitting a job that paid ₹15 lakh per annum. His post prompted many to weigh the risks of entrepreneurship against the financial security of a regular salary.

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"Earning 12,000 a month from a business after leaving a 15 LPA job may not hurt you as an individual. The challenges grow when you have a family to look after, fees to pay, medicines to buy and many other responsibilities. Saying, 'Become an entrepreneur, not an employee,' is easy. Doing it isn't."

12k for a month from business after a leaving a job of 15lpa may not hurt you as an individual, the challenges grow when you have a family to look after, a fees to pay, some medicines to buy and many more.



Entrepreneur bano employee nehi, saying is easy doing isn't. — Kiranjit Das (@KiranjitDas86) July 11, 2026

In a follow-up thread, Das urged people not to resign from stable jobs unless they had no other option.

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"Don't leave the job till the job doesn't leave you. When it's a do or die one must come forward but leaving a healthy paying job just to take some unnecessary risk is the cliff of stupidity."

The post prompted a wave of responses from users, many of whom agreed that quitting a stable job without a clear financial cushion can be risky.

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One user wrote, "Those who are already employed at a company/organisation with a very good salary, should never quit their job just for the sake of day trading.

Alongside the job, one can engage in positional trading, investing, and mutual funds on a small scale.

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I remember that between 2017 and 2020, inspired by 2 or 3 'so-called' famous Traders cum YouTubers, many people quit their permanent jobs to pursue full-time trading as a profession."

Another user commented, "Unless someone has lost his/her job it's foolish to quit a decent income job, coz forget 12k per month, sirf profit mein aane ki struggle shuru hogi, an entrepreneur has to go through every thing before achieving something, also that something is not a guarantee."

A third user echoed the sentiment, writing, "Agree, but anyone who told you business income will be predictable and from day one you will get results.. it doesn't. Biggest limiting factor for employees turned entrepreneur is 'no network'. No experience how informal networks run to help business. Been both side. it take time."