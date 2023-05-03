Less regulation is the best regulation: TRAI chairman on OTT restrictions

The telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, and DTH players like Tata Play and Dish TV have long been vocal about the 'unfair regulatory framework' when it comes to regulating over-the-top (OTT) platforms. In a rather progressive stance, PD Vaghela, Chairman at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), said that there should be a level-playing field for new and old players alike at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

"There should be a level playing field. But should we go for regulations for the new players? I would scoff at that idea. Rather can the present players not be as regulated and be overburdened with regulators," Vaghela said.

He added that the new broadcasting draft has been issued for public consultation. "It will talk about licencing. We've not received anything about OTT v/s other players licencing fee. New players will come. it's better if we relax regulation of present players rather than making it strict for them," he adds.

He said that as soon as OTT regulations are talked about, the telecom industry says their views aren't being represented and simultaneously the broadcasting industry feels under-represented. "My idea is that if you want industry to grow, less regulation is the best regulation. If the government gives me a roadmap, TRAI would walk the talk. We're not afraid of this forbearance," he said.

Talking of the New Tariff Order (NTO) 2.0, he added that as far as the broadcasting sector is concerned, a lot of reforms have happened.

"To move forward we came out with NTO2.0 and most of the stakeholders are not satisfied with it. We decided first we will handle the issue of broadcasters. We also said we'll come out with the second one. We'll handle network capacity fee, discount of pay channels, FTA channels, etc. in that," he said.

He accepted that Free Dish is creating a problem for DTH operators and MSO because they have to pay. "We will address issues like dis-incentive for non-compliance, charges for installation etc. but if market forces take over that would be the best thing. I will be very happy if the Industry comes together and gives us a roadmap," he said.

While DTH players must give 8 per cent of their annual revenues as licence fee, digital streaming operators do not have to pay any such fee. "There should be a level playing field when it comes to licencing. TRAI can regulate only those players on which government gives licences. We're open to recommendations from the industry," he said.

