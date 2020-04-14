Lockdown 2.0: PM Modi changes Twitter profile photo to promote use of homemade masks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed the profile photo of his personal Twitter handle. The PM did this moments after his address to the nation on Tuesday. In his address, the PM announced the government's decision to extend the nation-wide lockdown to May 3.

The PM appeared on the television screens with his face covered and bid the entire nation 'Namaste'. The PM later used this image as his new profile photo on Twitter.

In his address, he emphasised on the need to cover face, wash hands and practice social distancing as preventative measures against the coronavirus. The PM also suggested the use of homemade masks. The PM's new profile photo, with his face covered, aims to spread awareness among people on covering faces using homemade masks.

The main highlight of the PM's address was the extension of the nation-wide lockdown -- earlier supposed to end on April 14 -- by 19 more days till May 3. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the PM said.

India has reported 8,988 active coronavirus cases (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 339. As many as 1,035 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

