Lottery Sambad Result July 8: 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery winners announcement timings, where to check

West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result of the weekly 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' lottery on Thursday (July 8) at 4pm. West Bengal is one of the states where lottery is conducted legally. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can view the results at the official Lottery Sambad portal-- lotterysambadresult.in. Winners can bag massive cash prizes. First prize winner gets Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner will bag Rs 9,000.

There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. In order to claim the cash prize, winners will have to present their tickets at the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days of the date of result announcement. Winners will get their prize money after due verification and deduction of taxes is done.

Steps to check Lottery Sambad result today

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 08.07.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4pm'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: You can now see the lottery results

Lotteries organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department

Sunday- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday- Dear Bangalakshmi Bhagirathi

Friday- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday- Dear Bangasree Damodar