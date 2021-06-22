Lottery Sambad Result June 22: Where, When to check 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery winner, announcement Timings

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is an extremely popular weekly lottery played in West Bengal on every Tuesday. Results of this lottery will be released on the official West Bengal state lottery department website-lotterysambadresults.in at 4pm on June 22 (Tuesday).

Those wanting to participate in this lottery can buy the ticket from any lottery shop in West Bengal at Rs 6. Winners in this lottery can take home massive cash prizes.

First and second prize winners will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 9,000 respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 22.06.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha 4 pm'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Cross check the number on your screen with the numbers flashing on your screen

Lotteries organised by the West Bengal government

Monday- Dear Bangabhumi Teesta

Tuesday- Dear Bangabhumi Torsha

Wednesday- Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday- Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday- Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

