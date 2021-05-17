Lottery Sambad Result May 17: 'Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' lottery winners announcement time

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Teesta' lottery on May 17 (Monday) at 4pm. Those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at lotterysambadresult.in.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery results

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 17.5.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Crosscheck the number on your ticket with the numbers on your screen

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prices

Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner bags a cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh whereas the second prize winner gets 9,000. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

Winners have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery Department within 30 days of the date of result announcement to claim their cash prizes. For this, the prize winners will have to submit a recognised photo ID proof (AADHAAR card, Voter ID card, etc.) along with their lottery tickets. The winners can take cash prizes home after the verification process is complete and due deduction of taxes.

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120 respectively.

Lotteries organised by West Bengal State Lottery Department

Sunday-- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday-- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday-- Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday-- Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday-- Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday-- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday-- Dear Bangasree Damodar