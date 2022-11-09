Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

A low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and it is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts from 9th-12th November.

Under its influence, fairly widespread to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during 9th-13th November. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been predicted over Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh from 11th-13th and over Kerala and Mahe on 12th & 13th November.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11th & 12th November 2022. For Tamil Nadu, the weather department has issued yellow and orange alerts till November 13.

Squally weather (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is very likely to prevail over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu during 9th-12th and along and off Andhra Pradesh during 10th-12th November 2022.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea during the same period.

The weather department said that widespread heavy rains are expected over the 5 sub-divisions of the northeast monsoon. The weather system is likely to cross over to the Arabian Sea on November 14.

Here's how the area will be impacted

1. Localized water logging in low-lying areas in urban areas of the above region

2. Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall

3. Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time

4. Minor damage to kutcha roads

5. Possibilities of damage to the vulnerable structure.

Keeping in mind the above-mentioned impact at some places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on November 11 and 12, below are some actions suggested by the weather agency

1. Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

2. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

3. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.

4. Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.

