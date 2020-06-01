L&T converts under-construction govt healthcare units into coronavirus care facilities

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its construction arm has converted under-construction government healthcare units into coronavirus patient care facilities. The Building and Factories business of L&T also said that it could transform large establishments such as marriage halls, schools and hotel rooms quickly into isolation wards. "The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) turned around large-scale healthcare infrastructure into COVID-19 care facilities in New Delhi, Champaran and Madhepura in Bihar, Puducherry, Diamond Harbour in West Bengal and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh," L&T also said in a regulatory filing.

"We have ace engineering and construction capabilities, yielding a fast turnaround of healthcare infrastructure for COVID-19 care. This is another contribution from the stable of Larsen & Toubro to India's fight against COVID-19 as the company believes in serving the nation through thick and thin. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to aid governments in providing prompt relief to citizens through critical healthcare infrastructure," M V Satish, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals), L&T said.

The company further said that the three floors of the L&T constructed 850 bed super specialty, Safdarjung Hospital, have been converted for the care of coronavirus patients. The ground and first floors of the Government Medical Hospital in Champaran, Bihar have been handed over to accommodate 150 beds as isolation wards, it said. In AIIMS Gorakhpur, L&T is constructing a Government Medical College with an intake capacity of 150 students per annum and a 750 bed hospital for the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India saw the highest single day spike of 8,392 new coronavirus cases and 230 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535, including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured or discharged or migrated and 5,394 deaths.The country registered 8,380 new cases on Saturday.

