Made Budget on treadmill, says Mamata Banerjee at India Today Conclave

Ahead of polls in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threw an open challenge to her rivals at the India Today Conclave East. She talked the boost to industrialisation in the state and shared her thoughts on socio-political climate of the nation.

In some light-hearted moments during the intense conversation, the Chief Minister also shared that she prepared the state Budget while exercising on her treadmill.

"I walk on the treadmill for two hours. I also work while on the treadmill...I prepared the Budget walking on the treadmill," Banerjee said during the conclave on Thursday. "Ideas come as I walk."

For the first time, Banerjee presented the Budget statement in the state legislature last week. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, who was under medical supervision, had urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Speaker Biman Banerjee to allow the chief minister to present the Budget for 2021-22 in his absence.

The Budget statement included proposals to the tune of Rs 2.99 lakh crore, with substantial allocations for education and infrastructure. It also had provisions for farm sector and pensions to widows and elderly.

Speaking on 'Battle for Bengal: The last lady standing', Banerjee targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Two people are running the country; they tell everyone that only what they say will be done."

She exuded confidence that her party will once again emerge victorious in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls and challenged Shah to contest against her from Nandigram constituency.

