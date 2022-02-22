'Made India proud': Sachin Tendulkar congratulates 16-year-old chess champion  

Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated chess player R Praggnanandhaa after the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess competition.



Tendulkar said Praggnanandhaa has made India proud and wished him a "successful" chess career ahead.

"What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You've made India proud," Tendulkar tweeted.

What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical!



Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud! pic.twitter.com/hTQiwznJvX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 21, 2022



Praggnanandhaa became the third Indian after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to beat Carlsen.



It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian after losing three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth - up from 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday.



Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen's run of three straight wins.



"I am delighted to have beaten Carlsen. It will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament and future also," Praggnanandhaa told PTI. "I have to focus on the upcoming matches. After the match, I just wanted to rest."