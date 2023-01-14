Madhya Pradesh: 90-year-old woman allegedly raped by man who offered her lift

A 90-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a motorcyclist who offered her a lift in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Saturday, according to a police official quoted by PTI.



She travelled from Jabalpur to Shahdol on Thursday night with the intention of visiting a relative who lived 15 kilometres away in a village, according to Superintendent of Police Kumar Pratik.



"She stayed overnight at the railway station and an autorickshaw driver ferried her to the main road in Antra village on Friday morning. He asked her to take another vehicle to get to her relative's place, which was some distance away from the main road," he told PTI.



After she told her family, they went to the police, who opened an investigation into the unnamed motorcyclist for rape and other offences, according to Kumar Pratik.



The woman has been hospitalised, while efforts were on to arrest the accused, the SP added.