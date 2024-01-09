Madhya Pradesh: Viral video shows rats feeding on food at IRCTC stall, Indian Railways reacts

A video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing rats feasting on food at an IRCTC stall in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media.

The footage was captured by a passenger at the Itarsi Junction railway station.

On X, a person named Saurabh, has shared the now viral video. He also tagged the official handles of IRCTC, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Ministry of Railways in his post.

"Rats on IRCTC food Inspection Duty. The reason why I avoid eating food from Railway Station Vendors," he captioned the post on X.

The 38-second video has sparked widespread concern, prompting multiple shares across the platform.

Soon after the video was shared, Railway authorities were quick to react to the viral video. "Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," Railway Seva wrote.

Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action.

You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) January 6, 2024

In a separate tweet, they informed that the matter has been escalated to the concerned official of the Bhopal division.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Bhopal division also replied on the post, saying that the "matter is being notified to concerned officials".

MATTER IS BEING NOTIFIED TO CONCERNED OFFICIALS — DRM BHOPAL (@BhopalDivision) January 6, 2024

Several X users also reacted to the video and raised concerns over the hygiene practice followed by Indian Railways.

"@IRCTCofficial management should put in place proper supervision to prevent this or their officials should be made to eat the food from here daily," a user wrote.

"When world is progressing, our nation is going back to ancient time," another added.

