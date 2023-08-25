‘MagicISRO’: Netizens hail Magicpin's initiative of altering firm's signage in Gurugram after Chandrayaan-3 success

Gurugram-based Magicpin fulfilled its pledge on Thursday, as they replaced their 50-foot office sign from ‘Magicpin’ to ‘MagicISRO’ after the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3. The company posted the picture of their new sign on X (formerly Twitter).

“WE KEPT OUR PROMISE, Just like #Chandrayaan3, Hope you’ve kept yours, For India, even sky is not the limit. And for you & us, the only way is up,” said the caption of the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company had pledged on X that if Vikram lander successfully touched down on the lunar surface, then they would alter their official sign on the office near IFFCO chowk in Gurugram.

The company had even asked other users on the microblogging site to make their own pledges.

Users on X replied to the post of Magicpin with delight as one of them wrote, “This is a great initiative! Bravo, Great role models for kids.’

Another X user said that ISRO truly created magic with the successful soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Another X user requested the company to change their X account name as well, “Please for some days change magicpin to magic ISRO on your Twitter name too”

Seeing Magicpin fulfilling its pledge, one X user asked the company to make a similar pledge for India winning this year’s ICC Men’s World Cup.

India created history on Wednesday by becoming the only fourth nation to successfully land on the moon. India also became the first country to land their spacecraft in the south polar region of the lunar planet.

South pole of the moon became significant after 2008 when the first Chandrayaan mission found traces of ice particles in the region.

Pragyan rover, which was onboard Chandrayaan-3 has started its exploration and will keep sending data to ISRO. The rover has a mission life of one lunar which is equivalent to fourteen earth days